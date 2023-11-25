Queensland Country Life
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Greg Barr was told he had 12 months to live after he was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in 2019

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
November 26 2023 - 7:30am
Greg Barr has owned Lazy B Charolais and Charbray for 20 years. Picture: Greg Barr
Nebo stud cattle grazier Greg Barr has always been a glass half-full kind of man.

