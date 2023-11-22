A "tsunami of fire" is how central Queensland grazier Sid Godwin described the firestorm that engulfed 10,117 hectares of their property, in what was considered a one-in-100-year event.
He and wife Tricia had carried out weeks of preparation on Godwin Cattle Company's two properties Tanderra and Welcome, located south of Springsure, close to the Carnarvon National Park.
In the days leading up to October 26, the Godwins approached Queensland National Parks and Wildlife as well as QFES for permission to backburn under favourable conditions, into the national park.
However, Mr Godwin said their pleas were denied on October 24.
"We were told National Parks and Wildlife were going to conduct a backburn from our boundary in the coming days and told not to burn," he said.
"With fears of prosecution and severe fines front and centre of our minds for what would be considered arson, we did our best to secure our 55 kilometre common boundary with the Carnarvon National Park."
On October 26, Mr Godwin said a massive southerly wind came through some time during the night and a fire raced ahead to their boundary, 24 hours ahead of its predicted arrival.
"By mid-morning our efforts over the previous weeks appeared to be wasted," he said.
"The fire effortlessly floated across all containment lines with a 30 km active front entering both our properties.
"Spot fires from flying embers were starting 3-400 metres ahead of the main wall of fire looming fast behind."
A trail of destruction for the next 30 kilometres destroyed thousands of hectares and infrastructure before being contained.
Mr Godwin said a local grazier in his helicopter helping to direct ground crews to fire fronts and away from danger, as well as directing water bombing planes in his spare time, had proved to be priceless.
On their two properties alone, the Godwins lost 10,120ha, leaving 4000 head of cattle without feed. They've since trucked 2500 head of cattle off farm and placed a further 1500 on full feed at Tanderra.
Mr Godwin said they were now looking for answers as to why they weren't allowed to backburn in the lead-up the approaching fire.
"I believe the scale of this fire and its intensity was possibly unmatched by any previously, for possibly hundred's of years," he said.
"Little to no fuel reduction has carried out in the (Carnarvon National Park) with some areas adjoining our country having 20-30 years of fuel build up," he said.
"The financial burden attached to a disaster of this scale is significant.
"Replacing destroyed infrastructure, feeding vast numbers of cattle and selling livestock at a time when prices are at a seven year low all makes for a real pain in the guts.
"The worst of it all is that unless somebody actually takes control of these Parks and Forestries, we could face a similar situation at any stage in the future."
According to the Department of Environment and Science, QPWS conducted 535 planned burns and other bushfire hazard mitigation activities in the state's protected areas from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
"This is 5.2 per cent of Queensland's total parks and forest areas, exceeding our annual target of 5 per cent," a spokesperson said.
"The Springvale bushfire that has impacted around 167,000 hectares of the Carnarvon National Park began on a neighbouring property before moving into the national park.
"In the past year, QPWS conducted 11 planned burns in Carnarvon National Park, despite facing a smaller planned burn window and challenging weather conditions as a result of the 2022 La Nina wet weather event.
"Our planned burn program has assisted with reducing the severity and spread of bushfires in the national park, and we thank QFES, DAF and neighbouring landholders for their joint efforts in managing these fires."
The department said that most of their QPWS rangers were trained firefighters and support Queensland bushfire response efforts on the 13 million hectares of parks and forests, along with our neighbours and adjacent communities.
"Our planned burn programs are overseen by regional-based fire referral groups," they said.
"This process ensures that staff with the relevant local knowledge and expertise provide oversight and input into burn proposals.
"Our local burn program is shared with the respective QFES-led Bushfire Management Group and considered in the planning for bushfire risk at the local government level."
Regarding the fire in question, a QFES spokesperson said any introduction of additional fire into the landscape during an incident by backburning had to be carefully considered to ensure it didn't pose further risks to lives and property.
"During the Carnarvon incident, QFES worked with multiple landholders to identify suitable times to conduct backburns when conditions were favourable," they said.
"QFES consulted with the landholders of Welcome Station regarding plans to manage the fire as it approached their property, in line with current conditions and firefighting operations."
