Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Springsure graziers count their losses after Carnarvon National Park fires devastate both native and grazing land

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 1:42pm
The Godwin family of Tanderra and Welcome Station, south Springsure, mustering their breeders out of their fire-scorched country, which 25,000 acres was destroyed, leaving 4000 head without a blade of grass to share between them. Picture: Tricia Godwin
The Godwin family of Tanderra and Welcome Station, south Springsure, mustering their breeders out of their fire-scorched country, which 25,000 acres was destroyed, leaving 4000 head without a blade of grass to share between them. Picture: Tricia Godwin

A "tsunami of fire" is how central Queensland grazier Sid Godwin described the firestorm that engulfed 10,117 hectares of their property, in what was considered a one-in-100-year event.

