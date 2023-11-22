Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/Cropping

Sugar Terminal Limited chair Mark Grey said he'd 'had a gutful' at 2023 AGM

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated November 22 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sugar Terminal Limited chairman Mark Greyat the 2023 AGM in Brisbane on November 22, declared he'd "had a gutful" and denied the organisation was not working hard enough to settle a dispute with customer Queensland Sugar Limited. Picture: Alison Paterson
Sugar Terminal Limited chairman Mark Greyat the 2023 AGM in Brisbane on November 22, declared he'd "had a gutful" and denied the organisation was not working hard enough to settle a dispute with customer Queensland Sugar Limited. Picture: Alison Paterson

Tempers briefly flared during the AGM question-time as shareholders expressed disappointment with the Sugar Terminal Limited (STL) board over their failure to continue insourcing operations, resolve a long-running dispute with customer Queensland Sugar Limited and manage dry grower shares at the annual general meeting held in Brisbane and livestreamed on November 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.