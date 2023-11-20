Store heifers dearer at Woodford

A wet morning and more rain on the way saw a lighter yarding at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
A line of young store heifers sold to a much improved market.
Andrew Little, Stanmore, sold lines of light store weaner heifers and calves for $450, $430 and $320. David Daly, Delaneys Creek, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $1560.
Sarah Fankhauser, Monsildale, sold vealer heifers for $380 and $370. Brannigan family, Sandy Creek, sold Brangus heifers for $410.
Anthony Bennent, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $370. Garry Martin, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster vealers, with males making $340 and heifers $390.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.