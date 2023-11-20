Queensland Country Life
Big jump in cattle prices and demand on AuctionsPlus

November 21 2023 - 10:00am
Cattle listings rose by 57 per cent last week to 9664 head. This larger offering was met by strong demand to deliver a 92pc clearance, while value over reserve leapt $67 to average $186.

