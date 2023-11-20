Big jump in cattle prices and demand

From Tenterfield, NSW, two lines of 79 Angus heifers aged 11 to 13 months and weighing 234kg returned $750/head, or 321c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Inverell, while in Quilpie, a line of 108 Santa Gertrudis/Santa cross heifers aged 6 to 12 months and weighing 224kg returned $620/head, or 277c/kg lwt and will stay in state.