Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Interest rate rises not on the radar at Young Beef Producers Forum

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 20 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Baker, Jazmine Aicken, Lucy Moore, Kate Blennerhassett, top, and Rod Price, Oscar Cass, Will and Sasha Treloar, and Ardie Lord, bottom, gave their thoughts on the impact of interest rates. Pictures: Sally Gall
Liam Baker, Jazmine Aicken, Lucy Moore, Kate Blennerhassett, top, and Rod Price, Oscar Cass, Will and Sasha Treloar, and Ardie Lord, bottom, gave their thoughts on the impact of interest rates. Pictures: Sally Gall

Interest rate rises were not front of mind for many of the Young Beef Producers Forum attendees at Roma last week, according to a quick vox populi taken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.