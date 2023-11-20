Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 20, 2023
Home/News

Gordon McCormack passes away aged 93

By Jim Bowden
Updated November 20 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon McCormack passed away aged 93. Picture: Supplied
Gordon McCormack passed away aged 93. Picture: Supplied

Society places a lot of emphasis on an individual's background. Many people are written off even before getting a chance to prove themselves because of their past, their roots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.