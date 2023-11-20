For the Mt Perry races on Saturday, the weather was perfect, the fashions were spectacular and the crowds were large and enthusiastic.
Mt Perry Race Club secretary Joy Jensen said about 2000 people attended the 151st Mt Perry races which had a five-race program with nine to 10 horses in each race.
Mrs Jensen said a lot of people came from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, with the majority coming from the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay areas.
The main race, the Evolution Mining Mt Perry Cup, was an open handicap of 1400 metres.
Nine horses started in the cup which was won by Gentle Prince, trained Pat Duff from Deagon and ridden by Shania Willis. Prize money for first was $11,200.
Mrs Jensen, who has been club secretary for the past 10 years, said the event was getting stronger each year.
"We have been drawing really, really good crowds. We had an excellent day on Saturday. It may have been a dry drought leading up to the day and very dry on the day, but it was 26 degrees and very comfortable," she said.
"We're used to our November day being a hot day, we can strike storms and all sorts of different weather, but it was a very pleasant day on Saturday. We were very fortunate."
Mrs Jensen said they were always planning for next year's race day.
"We are always looking at what went right and what went wrong. We have a good session where we get together to have a post race meeting and discuss what we can do better," she said.
All the fashion results are as follows:
Best Dressed Boy - William Jameson, Best Dressed Girl - Sinclair Newman
Classic Lady of the Day: Winner - Micaela Kuhn, Runner-Up - Patrice Chapman
Contemporary Lady of the Day - Winner - Kim Buchbach, Runner-Up - Neva Elsenmenger
Millinery of the Day: Winner - Neva Elsenmenger, Runner-Up - Kim Buchbach
Best Dressed Gent: Winner - BJ Schwerin, Runner-Up - Lenny Heath
Best Dressed Local: Winner - Annaliese Slack
Best Dressed Couple (12 couples entered): Winner - Patrice Chapman and Lenny Heath
Best Moe of the Day: JP Galea took it out for the second year in a row
The Mt Perry Races also had a qualifying race for the Country Stampede Race.
