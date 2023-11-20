Queensland Country Life
Mt Perry races draws a 2000-strong crowd on Saturday

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
For the Mt Perry races on Saturday, the weather was perfect, the fashions were spectacular and the crowds were large and enthusiastic.

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

