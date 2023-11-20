Producers in southern Queensland have been the big winners from the Bureau of Meteorology weather models indicating late last week this was likely to be the most significant rain in a year for some inland regions.
While parts of the Maranoa region did not receive the predicted falls, it was a great result for producers from Talwood, Goondiwindi, St George, Bollon and Cunnamulla, who received beautiful rain.
The best falls reported have been 150 to 180 millimetres in the Talwood district, but varying throughout the district..
Yolande Woods recorded 87mm near Goondiwindi and said that her neighbour to the south received 100mm.
Frank Deshon, Nee Nee Hebel said he received 75mm of rain over three hours on Sunday and could not be happier.
He said BOM has predicted there would be some rain and was surprised when he checked his rain guage.
Mr Deshon said it is the best fall in 13 months, as all up they had only received 62mm since October 2022.
The Deshons planted 150 hectares of cotton in mid October, and it was due for an irrigation flush.
"That job has been done for us, the rain was 'taylor made', and perfect timing," he said.
Reports in the St George district are varied with some on Facebook recording in excess of 110mm.
Sandy Southern of Secret Plains, St George, they have finally settled the dust after receiving 56mm of glorious rain overnight.
"It's our best fall since May 2022. " she said.
John Knights received 100mm over his cotton country on St George's outskirts.
Dustin Tuite, Nardooo, Cunnamalla received 81mm on Sunday, which was on the back of 67mm the week before.
Falls on the Darling Downs delivered 10mm with farmers looking to the sky for more.
Lynne Glasser, Glencoe Lodge, north of PIttsworth said they enjoyed 10mm overnight and another 11mm on Monday, with every drop fully absorbed into their thirsty country.
Just 11mm fell overnight at Ferndale near Warra.
Sally Goodwin posted on the popular Who Got the Rain page receiving 94mm on the Clermont / Alpha Road, while Casey Taylor, north of Dingo reported 65mm fell.
Cotton growers in Biloela said a lot more rain was still needed before dryland growers could even think about planting, with some growers only reporting around 7mm of rainfall over the last few days.
Growers west of Moura reported between 15 -20mm and were optimistic about the potential to plant more in the case rain continued this way.
Ryan and Rachel Holzwart, Kensington, Emerald, measured 20mm.
In Theodore, some cotton irrigators expected more rainfall than they got and would now have to irrigate.
