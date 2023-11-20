Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 20, 2023
Home/News

Southern Queensland big winners in BOM event

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated November 20 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two yer old Spencer Beardmore knows the importance of checking the rain gauge to find 106mm at his family porperty situated outside St George. Pcutre Karen Beardmore.
Two yer old Spencer Beardmore knows the importance of checking the rain gauge to find 106mm at his family porperty situated outside St George. Pcutre Karen Beardmore.

Producers in southern Queensland have been the big winners from the Bureau of Meteorology weather models indicating late last week this was likely to be the most significant rain in a year for some inland regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.