Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 20, 2023
Home/News

Telpara Hills journey from Adelaide sheep to Atherton cattle

AP
By Alison Paterson
Updated November 20 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pearce family at their Telpara Hills Upper Baron property L-R Fiona, Brittany, Stephen, Trevor and Maureen. Picture: Alison Paterson
The Pearce family at their Telpara Hills Upper Baron property L-R Fiona, Brittany, Stephen, Trevor and Maureen. Picture: Alison Paterson

They've become a well known brand in seedstock production but the story to success for Upper Barron's Pearce family of Telpara Hills isn't what you'd expect of most cattle breeders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Alison Paterson

journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.