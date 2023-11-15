Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

St George cotton growers consider reduced plant area

By Sandra Godwin
Updated November 16 2023 - 7:43am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George cotton grower Oliver Armstrong gets the RDO eight-row planter ready to plant a reduced area of 200 hectares of cotton for this season.
St George cotton grower Oliver Armstrong gets the RDO eight-row planter ready to plant a reduced area of 200 hectares of cotton for this season.

Third generation cotton grower Oliver Armstrong has had a dream run since returning to the family farm near St George in 2021, but expects to face some new challenges in the coming season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help