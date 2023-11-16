A hail tornado that looked more like a snow storm delivered 50 millimetres of much needed rain in the Lockyer Valley last Friday afternoon.
Speckle Park cattle breeders Nikki Newman and Michel Elliott of Blenhiem said the storm appeared unexpectedly and lasted for half an hour.
"It resulted in a two inch blanket of hail on the ground, turning what has been a very sorry, dry and dusty landscape into a winter wonderland," Ms Newman said.
"Although the hail did damage a sorghum and barley crop it did bring much needed 50mm of rain to which the pastures are already coming through with some green pick.
"This is the most rain we have received this year."
At this stage the Lockyer Valley Regional Council is still receiving and collating reports about the extent of damage sustained across the region, with early estimates suggesting an estimated $30 million of crops damaged, resulting in a further $20 million of infrastructure damage. It has been estimated that 35 to 40 growers were affected by the event.
