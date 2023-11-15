Cattle prices were firm to dearer across the board at most central Queensland selling centres and recent showers, although patchy, have lifted buyers' spirits.
Stock and station agents believe there is now more potential for prices to improve.
Greg Hardgrave of CRT Country Co, Blackwater, said while the rain was still scattered across Central Highlands, he anticipated producers would avoid selling straight away.
"The recent rain was a bit more consistent in the southern part of Highlands, but it was still very scattered," Mr Hardgrave said.
"I would anticipate that we'll start to see people try to hold off from selling and producers will try and get a bit more weight in their cattle to get more money.".
Mr Hardgrave said rainfall would have the biggest influence on yarding size and prices at this week's sale.
"Buyers further to the south have received a bit more rain than we have and they might start shopping for cattle a bit more consistently, then they have been," he said.
At last Wednesday's Gracemere store sale, the slightly smaller yarding of 1313 head met with an increase in prices.
Competition on feeder steers, weighing 500-600 kilograms, increased by 52c to 220c/kg, while the price for yearling heifers also grew, with heifers weighing under 200kg, seeing a market increase of 61c to 230c/kg.
Simon Kinbacher, GDL Rockhampton, was optimistic the recent rain would create a surge in confidence.
"While the rain has been patchy, there is plenty of optimism about," Mr Kinbacher said.
"It would have been a good couple of months since we've had weaner steers hit $3, and that's been a significant improvement."
Looking ahead, Mr Kinbacher said he was confident this week's sale would have similar strong results.
"If we could get some more widespread rain, that'll make a big difference coming into Christmas," he said.
