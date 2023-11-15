Queensland Country Life
Widespread rain drives demand for restocker cattle at Gracemere and Emerald

Ben Harden
Updated November 15 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
Cattle prices at Emerald and Gracemere were firm to dearer last week, driven by restockers with more confidence in the season following widespread rain.
Cattle prices were firm to dearer across the board at most central Queensland selling centres and recent showers, although patchy, have lifted buyers' spirits.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

