WWI nurse Daisy Wharton Squire honoured with memorial plaque at Springsure Hospital

By Ben Harden
Updated November 11 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:30pm
Cindy Squire, Von May, Jack Squire, Wendy Cole, Bill and Barb McCutcheon, Peter Squire, Kevin Squire, and Analie Steelman, unviel the Daisy Wharton Squire memorial plaque at the Springsure Hospital on Saturday, November 11. Pictures: Ben Harden
A plaque in memory of a World War I nurse was unveiled at the Springsure Hospital on Saturday, during the Remembrance Day commemorations.

