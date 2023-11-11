Queensland Country Life
Statue to Anzac nurse Greta Towner unveiled at Blackall

By Sally Gall
November 11 2023 - 6:00pm
Queensland Governor Jeannette Young and Greta Towner's nephew John Towner unveil the statue to Greta Towner in Blackall's Memorial Park on Friday evening. Picture: Sally Gall
Just months after the first ever sculpture of an individual nurse or woman was installed at the Australian War Memorial, the western Queensland town of Blackall has honoured its own Anzac nurse, unveiling a statue to Greta Towner.

