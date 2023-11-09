Queensland Country Life
Exclusion fenced mulga block sold at auction for $93/acre

Updated November 9 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
An exclusion fenced 16,468 hectare mulga property has sold at auction for $93/acre. Picture supplied
Exclusion fenced 16,468 hectare (40,692 acre) south west Queensland property Wandilla has sold at auction for $3.8 million.

