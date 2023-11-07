A Braford heifer sold for $9000 to top the NSW Brafords' Branch Golden Jubilee heifer sale in Tamworth on Saturday.
In all, nine of 11 heifers sold, averaging $5222.
The heifer sale was part of a 50th anniversary event for the breed in NSW, with more than 80 enthusiasts from NSW and Queensland attending the event.
The top-priced heifer, Little Valley Bloom, was offered by Doug and Sue Bennett, Little Valley Grazing Company, Casino, NSW, and was bought by Rudi Palinkas, Uplands Brafords, Dingo.
Mr Palinkas also paid $3750 for Ohama 2214, offered by Adam and Georgia Newman, Omaha Brafords, Kootingal, NSW.
Mr Palinkas said he was sure "she will breed on for him".
"She's a top heifer with the right shape, and she's a credit to the Bennetts who bred her," he said.
"I've been breeding Brafords for 44 years, and I think I know what I like to look for."
Mr Palinkas runs about 400 Braford breeders and is rebuilding his registered female herd with 43 females.
Mr Palinkas, his wife Elizabeth and son Michael also have an on-farm feedlot registered for 1000 head on the Dingo district property.
"We're running about 500 head and those are processed at Teys Rockhampton, and we've hit 100 per cent success rate with MSA grading," he said.
The Bennetts also sold the second top-priced heifer, Little Valley Angie, for $7500 to Martin Lill, Chadwick Downs Brafords, Coonabarabran, NSW.
Chadwick Downs sold a heifer, Chadwick Downs Esther T208, for $7000 to a syndicate including Calloway Brafords, Irvingdale, MCN Brafords, The Glen, Bell, and Chasewater Brafords, Mt Perry.
Southern Cross Brafords, Molong, sold Southern Cross Dobbey for $5750 to Little Valley Grazing Co, NSW.
Claudia Lill, Elken Brafords, Coonabarabran sold Heart T209 for $5000 to the Chad family's Donrinda stud, Dubbo, NSW
The selling agents were Grant Daniel Long, Dalby, with Mark Duthie the auctioneer.
