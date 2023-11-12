In the hustle and bustle of the modern world where social media, memes and endless emails are king, we can sometimes forget that the origin of all those things is simply connection.
Through living, visiting, and working in our rural and remote Queensland communities, rural doctors recognise the true power of human connection.
Rural Doctors Association of Queensland is built on the power of connection and communication. Our organisation is unique because we not only listen to our members and the communities they serve, but we truly hear them. Because we are them. And they are us.
Just last month, RDAQ General Manager Marg Moss and I sat down with Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman for a face-to-face meeting about important issues that required immediate and long-term solutions. Issues raised directly by our members as part of conversations we've shared.
We could have exchanged emails instead, I suppose. But would an email have strengthened our working relationship; developed mutual respect; and enabled us to troubleshoot and plan initiatives to drive change? I doubt it.
Within a few short weeks of our meeting, the Minister has announced the expansion important initiatives to attract doctors to the bush including Single Employer Models for registrar doctors and increased rural incentives to junior doctors, part-time doctors and Visiting Medical Officers. Proof conversations count.
Rural medicine in Queensland has been built on a long history of grassroots conversations, which have generated leadership through advocacy.
A past president of RDAQ Dr RT Lewandowski was recently confirmed as the Rural Doctors Association of Australia's national president. Anyone who knows RT can be certain he's always willing to listen and speak up about topics that matter.
And, with the passing of one of RDAQ's great friends last month, Mrs Gesine Owen, we reflect on the origins of what our organisation does, who we are and why we do it. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Mrs Owen's husband Dr Col Owen and their family and friends.
Mrs Owen was a founding member of our Spouse and Family Sub Committee which has grown to now become the Queensland Rural Medical Family Network.
Dr Owen was the inaugural RDAQ president, and he has served the Inglewood community for over 50 years as a doctor. Together they also made an important contribution as primary producers through their enterprise as olive growers.
It's people like the Owens that reflect why RDAQ strongly believes in the power of human connections.
Their stories remind us that grassroots advocacy is timeless and organisations like ours still have a great role to play in improving the future.
- Dr Alex Dunn, RDAQ president
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.