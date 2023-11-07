About QCWA 400 members gathered in Toowoomba from October 30 to November 1 for the annual State Conference.
In her address, Keynote speaker Amanda Dalton told members about Protea Place and how it provides support, dignity, and safety to vulnerable women.
Ms Dalton founded Protea Place in Toowoomba in late 2018 to assist vulnerable women in the region after identifying significant gaps and the need to provide support services specific to women.
The Exhibition of Creative and Practical Arts was held alongside the conference at St Saviour's College on the Saturday and Sunday.
