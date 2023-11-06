Queensland Country Life
Parents heartbroken after American man killed in fire plane crash

By Laine Clark
Updated November 7 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
The parents of a man who died when a fire surveillance plane crashed say they need answers. (HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES)
The heartbroken parents of William Joseph Jennings say they "need answers" after the 22-year-old American died when a fire surveillance plane crashed in outback Queensland.

