Iceberg steak fetches $280/kg on AuctionsPlus

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
November 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Ian Stark and Jeanna Seifert of Seifert Belmont Reds, Jandowae, who bought the top priced Iceberg steak. Picture supplied
A Jandowae couple, who own a Belmont Red stud, paid $280/kg this week for a little known cut of steak known as a Bavette.

