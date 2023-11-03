A Jandowae couple, who own a Belmont Red stud, paid $280/kg this week for a little known cut of steak known as a Bavette.
The Bavette was Lot 3 of nine lots of steak sold on AuctionsPlus from the bullock, Iceberg, owned by Josie and Blair Angus of Signature Beef, Clermont, Queensland.
The total price paid by Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert of Seifert Belmont Reds for the 1.14kg Bavette was $320.
Ms Seifert said one of the reasons for buying it was because Iceberg was a Shorthorn, Angus, Belmont Red cross.
She said another reason they were prepared to pay the price they did was because all proceeds from the sale were generously being donated to charity.
Ms Seifert said she would contact Josie and Blair Angus to get advice on how to cook the Bavette.
"Not only do they produce the best beef in the world, Blair is an absolute master of cooking it to perfection," she said.
"It's our 14th wedding anniversary early this month so we will spoil ourselves with three romantic dinners for two and indulgently not share it with anyone.
"I had Bavette in a top restaurant in a Sydney recently, Rockpool, and that's where I fell in love with this cut."
Iceberg hit the headlines in September after he was slaughtered and his dressed carcase weight of 854 kg was said to rival that of the mighty Monkira ox.
Since 1894, the Monkira ox had been deemed the heaviest bullock slaughtered in Australia with a dressed carcase weight of 1993 lb (904Kg) and a live weight of 3042 lbs (1379 kgs).
And while Mrs Angus could not accurately say what Iceberg's live weight was because there were no scales robust enough to weigh him, she estimated his live weight would have been about 1423 kg.
She explained Iceberg was also conventionally dressed with his kidney fats and skirt removed while the Monkira ox was dressed at a time when the kidney fat and skirt were left as part of the final carcase.
"We got so much interest from the first story and people were saying 'wow, I'd love to have a taste' that we decided to put a few lots on AuctionsPlus for those who expressed interest," she said.
Other cuts to attract top dollar were Lot 1, a 2.66 kg Tomahawk steak which sold for $510 or $191/kg, and Lot 9, another Tomahawk, which weighed 2.58 kg and sold for $510 or $197/kg.
All proceeds from the auction will go to the Winchester Foundation, which provides educational assistance to children and young people living in rural and regional areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.