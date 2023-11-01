Primary producers affected by recent fires are being encouraged to complete a survey detailing their losses and look at other assistance programs for help.
AgForce president Georgie Somerset said there was a survey on disaster impact and then there was a separate application form for an independent disaster declaration at a property level.
"We're trying to get a measure of what's been the impact on their fodder resource - that is how much feed have they lost - and fencing," she said.
AgForce contacted all its members this week stating the survey would help determine where support - urgent and long term - is required and where assistance is needed to support primary producers during this emergency and into the recovery.
To get help completing the survey, producers can contact the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) on 13 25 23.
An Individual Disaster Stricken Property (IDSP) declaration provides eligible primary producers with access to freight assistance up to $5000 to move emergency fodder for livestock to their home property; building, fencing materials, machinery and equipment; and animals purchased for restocking as a result of the disaster.
Other assistance being offered to producers by the Queensland Government include concessional loans up to $250,000.
The Disaster Assistance Loans are available to assist primary producers with re-establishing normal operations.
These concessional loans, up to $250,000 over 10 years, will assist producers in repairing or replacing damaged plant and equipment; repairing or replacing farm buildings; purchasing livestock to replace those lost in a disaster event; and meeting carry-on requirements such as replanting, sustenance, essential property operations and paying rent and rates.
Other support available to primary producers includes Emergency Hardship Assistance; free mental health support; and free financial counselling.
For information on applications and assistance, visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au or call 1800 623 946. Contact DAF on 13 25 23 for freight subsidies.
Minister for Agricultural and Rural Communities Mark Furner said the government understands the enormity of the effect of the bushfires on rural communities and primary producers.
"These Disaster Assistance Loans are available to help our primary producers re-establish their operations as quickly as possible," he said.
"I'd also like to thank the fire crews fighting blazes across the state - it's an enormous and dangerous task and our thoughts are with you and your communities."
