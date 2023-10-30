Ongoing demand for quality breeding lines fueled spirited bidding to a top of $1460/unit for a large Brangus cow and calf offering, which sold in a dispersal sale at the Emerald Prime and Store Sale last Thursday.
Drawn from Colin and Trina Hoy at Bogantungan, who recently sold their property Green Valley, their run included approximately 300 EU accredited black Brangus females, drafted into smaller lines of cows and calves, PTIC cows and PTIC heifers.
Their PTIC Brangus heifers sold to top of $1320/head, while their PTIC cows topped at $1060/head.
Brock Palmer of Emerald Land and Cattle Company (Livestock) Pty Ltd, said the offering provided a rare opportunity for commercial restockers to secure an established, and top quality, breeding herd.
"Vendors Colin and Trina Hoy have been breeding Brangus cattle for three decades and have a very high reputation for their Brangus cattle," Mr Palmer said.
"A large crowd of buyers from across the state were present to compete on their Green Valley females.
"The dispersal sale was very successful in the current market and seasonal conditions.
"The Green Valley females ended up going to the Clermont, Nebo, Sarina, Emerald, The Willows & Blackwater districts."
In total, combined agents yarded 1518 head of stock drawn from the local area, an increase of 220 head on the previous sale.
"The yarding this week saw some good lines of local weaners, good quality heavy prime cows and a limited supply of feeder cattle," Mr Palmer said.
"All the usual meatworks buyers were in attendance this week and an active yet very selective panel of feedlot and restockers were present."
Bullocks in limited supply reached 218.2c/kg to average 196c/kg, whilst the good heavy prime cows topped at 171.2c/kg to average 163.2c/kg.
Feeder steers in limited supply reached 212.2c/kg to average 193c/kg, whilst weaner steers reached an isolated 268.2c/kg.
Feeder heifers were too few to quote whilst a quality line of EU crossbred weaner heifers reached 200c/kg to lift the weaner heifer average to 166c/kg.
Cows & Calves sold from $740 - $1460/unit.
The Kajewski family of Bettafield Charolais and Charbray Stud, sold cows to 165c/kg, weighing 671.7 kilograms to return $1109/hd, while their steers sold to 218c/kg, weighing 613.3kg to return $1338/hd
Richard and Robyn Daniels of Plainfield, Gindie, had their 671 kilogram Santa cross cows sell to 171c/kg to make $1148.
The Anderson family of Mossvale, Alpha, offered 272kg Brahman steers to 238c/kg and $647/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.