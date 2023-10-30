Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Worm burdens in goats studied by UQ PhD student Kathryn Dawson

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PhD candidate Kathryn Dawson is researching goat parasite management. Picture supplied.
PhD candidate Kathryn Dawson is researching goat parasite management. Picture supplied.

Producers that have lost thousands of dollars worth of goats thanks to enormous worm burdens will be among those relieved to hear of research being done into what parasites are present in key goat production regions and how well drenches are working.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.