Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Federal govt's proposed biosecurity levy gains criticism from graziers

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:38pm, first published October 26 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Queensland beef producers Mark, Laura and Helena Collins on their property Unumgar, near Moura. Picture: Ben Harden
Central Queensland beef producers Mark, Laura and Helena Collins on their property Unumgar, near Moura. Picture: Ben Harden

Cattle producers in central Queensland argue the federal government's proposed biosecurity levy, which would see farmers paying hundreds of dollars more a year, would significantly impact their bottom line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.