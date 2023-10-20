Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Stone fruit season in full swing across southern Queensland

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
October 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Francis, Easy 8 Orchard, Kumbia with a tray of Sunec 21 variety nectarines ready for market. Pictures: Helen Walker
Shane Francis, Easy 8 Orchard, Kumbia with a tray of Sunec 21 variety nectarines ready for market. Pictures: Helen Walker

The picking of Queensland stone fruit is in full swing with indications that prices will remain firm as growers get their fruit onto the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.