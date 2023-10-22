Queensland Country Life
Invest Inya Farmer app gains momentum with farmers looking to attract investors

By Jayne Cuddihy
October 23 2023 - 7:30am
St George cattle grazier Benam Underwood is an avid supporter of the Invest Inya Farmer platform, both selling stock and buying commodities himself.
A new era for agricultural investment has begun thanks to an app allowing access to purchasing commodities from cattle to crops.

