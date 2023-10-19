Queensland Country Life
Emergency services rush to light plane crash near Palgrave

By Fraser Barton
Updated October 20 2023 - 7:52am, first published October 19 2023 - 3:00pm
The Queensland Ambulance Service has been told a light plane has crashed in the state's south. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)
UPDATE: Police have confirmed the pilot of a light plane crash near Warwick has not survived.

