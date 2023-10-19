Emergency crews are responding to an aviation incident in southern Queensland.
The Queensland Ambulance Service received a call at 12.15pm on Thursday that a light plane had crashed near Palgrave, southwest of Warwick.
Several ambulance crews are on the scene along with police.
A RACQ LifeFlight helicopter has been tasked to the scene.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the crash sparked a small grassfire that was subsequently been contained.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.