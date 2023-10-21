Queensland Country Life
Home/News

New Queensland Government initiative expected to minimise issues with renewables rollout

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
October 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerns have been expressed about the disposal of solar panels when they become unusable. File pic
Concerns have been expressed about the disposal of solar panels when they become unusable. File pic

A recently announced State Government partnership is expected to help farmers and regional communities navigate the rollout of solar and wind farms that has, for many, caused major headaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.