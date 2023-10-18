Queensland Country Life
Outback Pioneers announce plans for Pride of the Murray

October 18 2023 - 2:00pm
The Pride of the Murray is now sited above the Thomson River at Longreach. Picture supplied.
Just weeks after the Pride of the Murray was salvaged from the Thomson River in Longreach, Outback Pioneers founder and owner Richard Kinnon has announced that it will be restored on the riverbank as a signature Longreach tourism attraction, and is likely to serve both as a storytelling centre and a hospitality space.

