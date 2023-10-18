Just weeks after the Pride of the Murray was salvaged from the Thomson River in Longreach, Outback Pioneers founder and owner Richard Kinnon has announced that it will be restored on the riverbank as a signature Longreach tourism attraction, and is likely to serve both as a storytelling centre and a hospitality space.
The company is planning to build a replica Pride of the Murray for cruise duties, but until that's in service, it will run an extra earlier cruise that will include a return to the riverbank for sunset viewing from the heritage paddlewheeler's deck.
"The later cruise will view the sunset from the river aboard the Thomson Belle paddlewheeler," Mr Kinnon said.
The news means restoration of the boat will soon be underway, together with building suitable pedestrian access.
Mr Kinnon said fundraising was going to be important to keep the restoration happening, adding that the Pride of the Murray Restoration Fund campaign has now been launched on the website together with new merchandise.
"We're relying on all our mates and guests to do what they can to help us get this Australian icon restored," he said. "Every donation will make a difference and help us reach our target of $1.5 million so this heritage boat can inspire future generations."
Phase twp of the restoration is still on the planning table but is likely to see the Pride of the Murray take on roles as both a paddlewheeler storytelling centre and a hospitality space that can host everything from gala dinners by the river to high-tide high teas.
"We're already working on our ideas and whatever we do, it will be a fitting tribute to this much-loved paddlewheeler," Mr Kinnon said.
"We want her to be a signature Longreach tourism attraction in her own right with state-of-the-art presentations of her story and pioneer paddlewheeler history."
