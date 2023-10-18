The MP representing the largest electorate in Queensland has announced his retirement from parliament after nine years.
The Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar made the announcement on Wednesday morning, saying that after nearly nine years in the Queensland Parliament, he would not be contesting the next state election, due in October 2024.
"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the people of Gregory since 2015 and I will continue to work hard for them in this role right up to the next election," he said.
"I always said that if I was fortunate enough, I would like to serve three terms.
"Well, by the next election I will have served three terms or nearly 10 years. Now is the time for new challenges."
Mr Millar, who lives in Emerald, spent a number of years as an ABC rural reporter and was Agriculture Minister John McVeigh's media advisor in the Newman government, before becoming a politician himself when the late Vaughan Johnson retired, elected to parliament in 2015.
He served as the opposition spokesperson for fire, emergency services, and volunteers in Deb Frecklington's shadow cabinet between 2017 and 2020.
He thanked his wife Peta and children, Lucy, Ellie and Poppy, for allowing him to represent the seat for nine years.
"When I started in this role, my children were all in school and now they are young adults," he said.
"They have missed out on a lot and I couldn't have done it without their sacrifices.
"I am looking forward to being around a lot more after the next election.
"As a member of Parliament, you volunteer to put your hand up for this position, but your family are conscripts."
Mr Millar said the seat of Gregory covered 460,000 square kilometres or a quarter of Queensland, and as the member, was hardly ever home.
He thanked his electorate office staff, saying they worked so hard for his constituents.
"I strongly believe in renewal and feel comfortable in passing the baton," he said.
"The timing of the announcement is intended to ensure the LNP can conduct the best possible preselection in Gregory.
"Similarly, David Crisafulli and the LNP leadership team continue to have my full support and I will be working hard to see a David Crisafulli LNP Queensland government elected in October 2024.
"Regardless of my announcement, I will continue to serve as the Member for Gregory and to work hard for the people of Gregory right up to the next election."
