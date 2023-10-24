Queensland Country Life
Pink Blush variety shakes up custard apple season

By Melanie Groves
October 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Karen Martin of Yanalla Farms. Picture: Melanie Groves
It's a niche industry, but anyone who knows the harvesting season for custard apples in Australia might be surprised to spot Karen Martin out in her paddock picking fruit in mid-October.

