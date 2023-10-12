Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Adavale couple campaigning to restart a school

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 13 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heidi and Steve Cowley and their children Zoey and Kiya, enjoying life in Adavale. Picture: Sally Gall
Heidi and Steve Cowley and their children Zoey and Kiya, enjoying life in Adavale. Picture: Sally Gall

Adavale last had a school 55 years ago, but if Heidi and Steve Cowley get their way, there'll soon be a facility dedicated to helping the tiny south west community's young people get an education again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.