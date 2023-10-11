Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Recharge being documented in new inventory of groundwater resources

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 11 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mapping is laid out in the Geosciences Australia portal.
The mapping is laid out in the Geosciences Australia portal.

A national inventory is being compiled to take stock of the nation's underground water reservoirs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.