K.O Angus inaugural Springsure bull sale achieves 100 per clearance in 2023

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 10 2023 - 10:14pm, first published 9:59pm
Sale top price bull, KO L519 Intensity, with KO Angus stud's Angus Onisforou and farm manager Tim Lord, Gundagai, NSW, Woonon Grazing buyer representative Geoff Sutton, Elders Sarina, and Elders Stud Stock's Andrew Meare. Picture: Ben Harden
New South Wales-based stud K.O Angus at Gundagai, held their inaugural Springsure sale on Tuesday, with the Onisforou family achieving a 100 per cent clearance for their bulls.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

