New South Wales-based stud K.O Angus at Gundagai, held their inaugural Springsure sale on Tuesday, with the Onisforou family achieving a 100 per cent clearance for their bulls.
In total, all 40 bulls offered were sold, resulting in a solid $5793 average and top price of $15,000.
The sale-topper, KO L519 Intensity, was purchased by Wayne Davis, Woonon Grazing, Sarina.
Sired by Norl519 Rennylea and out of NZCL155 KO Rosebud, the 18-month-old tipped the scales at 656 kilograms and measured 42 centimetres in scrotal circumference.
He scanned 103 square centimetres for eye muscle area and 10mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats.
The Onisforous noted Intensity was a high indexing L519 son suited for heifers.
"(Intensity) will improve fertility, EMA, and rib and rump fats," the catalogue notes on Intensity read.
Top volume buyer on the day was McKinlay's Keyes Cattle Co, Milgery, which purchased seven bulls at an average price of $3715.
AA and KJ Finger secured six bulls at an average price of $4625, while Lunar Pastoral Co and P and J Bella both bought four bulls at an average of $5500.
Elders Stud Stock agent Anthony Ball said the bulls presented at the Onisforou family's inaugral sale were "well presented", with bulls sold throughout Queensland.
"KO Angus achieved a 100pc clearance result, which on the market and seasonal conditions is a tremendous result and a testament to the breeding program of the KO cattle," Mr Ball said.
"We've seen a pretty good spread on the bulls, with bulls heading as far north as Cloncurry, as far south into the Darling Downs, and right through Central Queensland.
"For a small offering of bulls, we've got a good spread on them, which probably backs up the reputation of the performance in the cattle."
Full sale report in this week's Queensland Country Life.
