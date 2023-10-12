Options to manage Indian mynas that are defecating on plaques in Roma dedicated to remembering local soldiers who gave up their lives in World War I, have been called for by the Maranoa Regional Council.
The birds, identified in the council's biosecurity plan as a pest species, roost at night in some of the 93 bottle trees that form part of the town's Heroes Avenue, and leave their droppings on everything below, including people using taxis that have their rank there.
One of those hoping for swift action is Warrego MP Ann Leahy, whose Roma office is beside the trees where the birds congregate at dusk, giving her a firsthand understanding of the problem.
"Volunteers have worked tirelessly to preserve and clean the fallen soldiers' brass plaques and it is disappointing to see a pest bird pooping all over a memorial," she said. "This is not the way to present a heritage-listed memorial to the many visitors who admire this in our town."
The issue was raised for discussion at a Maranoa council meeting by councillor Cameron O'Neil, who called for a report to be presented at an upcoming council meeting that includes measures and costs to address the increase the region is experiencing with the Indian myna, including the Roma CBD.
He said community members had raised the issue with him, and said it was the subject of much discussion on social media.
"My own research shows there are mixed views about how best to deal with them," he said, adding that Men's Sheds on the Darling Downs had built traps that residents could use, as successful fundraisers.
Saying that probably wouldn't work for the Roma CBD issue, Cr O'Neil said they could work for residents experiencing increases in their own yards.
"The birds are causing a right royal mess, if you park underneath them," he said. "We need to get on top of this sooner rather than later."
Local taxi operator Jenny Noble agreed, saying she had to wash her cars daily.
"If you get picked up on the rank at night, you're sure to get shat on," she said.
Indian mynas are not declared a prohibited or restricted invasive animal under the Biosecurity Act 2014, but are not protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992, and there is a general biosecurity obligation for councils to take reasonable and practical steps to minimise the risks associated with invasive animals under their control.
SQ Landscapes was asked for an idea of how widespread the birds might be across southern Queensland, and for an indication of how others were addressing their presence, but the natural resource management group declined to respond.
A newspaper report from 2016 notes that the Queensland Murray-Darling Committee was working with Maranoa Regional Landcare officials to assess Indian myna populations in Roma before beginning a trapping program back then.
The Maranoa council resolution includes the region as a whole for attention but said in a statement that if it decided to implement a course of action in Roma township as a start, any such actions would be targeted, and the general community would be advised.
"Officers are not in a position at this time to advise what measures may or may not be taken," it said. "Officers are currently investigating options available and liaising with and accredited wild pest specialists about the management options available to address local concerns."
The statement went on to discourage residents from feeding the birds or placing pet food, such as cat or dog biscuits, and other food sources in a location where the birds can easily access it.
Indian mynas should not be confused with the native noisy myna birds that are typically found around the region and are harmless.
According to Wikipedia, the range of the common or Indian myna is increasing at such a rapid rate that in 2000 the IUCN Species Survival Commission declared it one of the world's most invasive species and one of only three birds listed among "100 of the World's Worst Invasive Species" that pose a threat to biodiversity, agriculture and human interests.
"In particular, the species poses a serious threat to the ecosystems of Australia, where it was named "The Most Important Pest/Problem" in 2008.
According to a DAF fact sheet, they act as a potential reservoir for diseases such as avian malaria,damage fruit, vegetable and cereal crops, spread weeds such as lantana and fireweed, cause dermatitis, allergies and asthma in people by nesting in the roofs of houses, and carry mites and lice that can affect humans.
