The Edwards family of SEE Performance Brahmans left their NSW home in Scone to move to the Beef Capital of Rockhampton, chasing knowledge and fellow Brahman lovers.
Scott and Elaine Edwards were likely the only Brahman breeders in Scone, located about 130km south of Tamworth, but that didn't deter them from their devotion to the breed.
Their stud was established in Scone around a decade ago, with the family travelling north to sales like Rockhampton Brahman Week, to sell or purchase stud animals.
"We knew no one else bred Brahmans down there but we weren't worried about catering to them," Ms Edwards said.
"We hope people realise the advantage of the Brahman down there, if you ever go through a drought, then putting some Brahman in is a positive or benefit to you."
The Edwards had been using semen until they purchased their first bull, Reldarah Prowler, in 2018 at RBWS for $14,000. After genetic testing it was learnt he was a polled bull. They've stuck to polled cattle since.
Although they planned to eventually move to Rockhampton, the pace of their five year plan picked up speed after accepting a "great offer" on their Scone property in 2021.
They had four weeks to move out their house, but with Brahman Week smack bang in the middle, they were on a deadline to find their future home.
"We actually signed the contract for our new place two years ago here at Brahman week. It all happened very quick," Ms Edwards said.
While Elaine and Scott both worked full-time jobs in childcare and machinery contracting while in Scone, they described the operation as "more of a hobby", but after moving to central Queensland, they took the plunge and went full-time with the stud duties.
As first-generation cattle owners, it was a risk they were willing to bet on.
They purchased a 300 acre property in Ridgelands called Mostowie, located north-west of Rockhampton.
Although they want more country, the Edwards found a smaller property close to the regional centre to give their daughter Mia, just 10 months old at the time, the chance to attend activities such as playgroup and swimming lesson.
Since moving, their Brahmans numbers have doubled and around 12 months ago they decided to experiment with commercial cattle on a leased block.
They now run about 30 breeders in their stud, having "hand-picked" females from sales or studs like Palmvale, Jomanda, Tarramba, and NCC.
The Edwards have 120 mixed Brahman and Brangus commercial females, and were a week out from pregnancy testing their heifers during RBWS 2023 after they were out with a leased Brangus bull.
"The way the cattle market is at the moment we're a bit nervous but we'll just see how it goes," Ms Edwards said.
"It's still new to us, this country and this weather, when the rain periods are - we're still learning"
The family said the best thing about the move so far had been the knowledge and advancement of their stud.
"The people we've got to meet and the knowledge we've learnt has been amazing. They've just got so much more experience and everyone's so happy to help you and give advice," Ms Edwards said.
Mia, now two and a half-years-old, has taken a huge interest in Brahman cattle, something her parents hope will continue to flourish over time.
She now owns three females and shares others in partnership with her parents.
Around 18 months ago they launched her own stud SEE M Performance, with Mia selling her first bull this year at RBWS, lot 569, See M Mr Cassanova, for $28,000.
The red polled scurred 23-month-old topped the family's draft, where they sold four bulls to average $20,000.
He was sired by Reldarah Prowler DSL641M and out of NCC Dienka 3565 and was selected to be Mia's bull due to his quiet temperament.
"We wanted to set it up young for her because she loves them, she's really into it, and asks to go down and check on the calves every day," Ms Edwards said.
"She has come out to do cattle work since she was in a portacot with shade over the top."
The money from the sales would be put into a trust for Mia's future.
"She's our only child and we just want her to be set up and not have to do things as hard as we had to do as we've started from scratch," Ms Edwards said.
