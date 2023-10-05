Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

WWF Australia pilot program on Jervoise Station involves landholders and Indigenous groups

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
October 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traditional Owner Management Group member Josephine Smallwood and NQ Dry Tropics partnerships co-ordinator Karen Vidler with Ashton and Elliot Smith of Jervoise Station. Picture supplied
Traditional Owner Management Group member Josephine Smallwood and NQ Dry Tropics partnerships co-ordinator Karen Vidler with Ashton and Elliot Smith of Jervoise Station. Picture supplied

A North Queensland couple say they have developed a lot more confidence around fire since participating in a pilot project on their cattle property focused on introducing landholders to the practise of Indigenous cool burning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.