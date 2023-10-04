Queensland Country Life
Kangaroo industry 'not concerned' at New Balance plan to stop using kangaroo leather

October 4 2023
Activists applaud news of third shoe company to stop using roo leather
Emerging environmental concerns about microplastics breaking down could see a trio of international shoe manufacturers, currently phasing out their use of kangaroo skins, return to using natural leather in future, according to the Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia.

