Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Katherine cotton gin is on track to start commercial ginning at the end of this year

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
October 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Territory Cotton Growers Association president Bruce Connolly and David Connolly, director of WANT on farm at Tipperary Station. Picture: Supplied
Northern Territory Cotton Growers Association president Bruce Connolly and David Connolly, director of WANT on farm at Tipperary Station. Picture: Supplied

The newly constructed Katherine cotton gin is on track to start commercial ginning at the end of this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.