While the Wagyu had been in and out of the Cant family's program for many years the breed has since emerged as their core production focus over the course of the past decade.
Trading as Cant Family Trust, Wayne and Sandi Cant run their breeder herd on agistment across 2428ha of black soil country in Capella, from which weaner heifers are sent to another smaller Nogoa River block on scrub country on the outskirts of Emerald.
In the past three years, the Cants have narrowed their focus further into Fullblood Wagyu production.
Mr Cant cited the breeds' fertility, eating quality, and temperament as the primary reasons for why they have chosen this direction.
"I love working with Wagyu, it's an easy breed to manage," he said.
The weaner steers produced in the Cants program are sold at 250kg, on average, to the Zahl family's Mt Wandoo feedlot, which is situated northwest of Springsure.
"We've also started producing a few Fullblood bulls for commercial production and sale."
The majority of the Cants Fullblood Wagyu females have been purchased out of Que Hornery's Bar H Grazing spring female sales over the last three years.
At the 2022 sale alone, the Cants bought 17 Fullblood Bar H females and made the winning bid on the $30,000 top-priced pregnancy-tested-in-calf cow and bull calf of the sale, BARFQ2446.
"All of our Wagyu genetics can be traced back to Bar H.
"The Bar H female provides excellent milk, marbling and carcase weight.
"The weaners of our Bar H Fullbloods produce better daily weight gains off their mothers than anything else we own.
"The Bar H female is simply bred right.
"We've also leased data performing bulls from Bar H for use in our AI cleanup program.
Mr Cant said Mr Hornery and his team have always been quick to provide assistance when needed.
"In all of our dealing the Bar H team has provided excellent pre and post sale customer service."
He said the data that Bar H has on the females they've purchased provides him with confidence in knowing that he's buying a heifer that is calf-flush material.
"We don't have to wait five years to know if we'll have a good heifer, bull or steer, because everything we've bought has proven sibling and parent data supplied.
Mr Cants advise to those starting out with the breed was to ensure they have a marketing avenue in place before proceeding with Wagyu production.
"Also, make sure you breed with proven genetics. You're in the box seat with your breeding program when you're ahead of the game in that regard."
