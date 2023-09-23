Queensland Country Life
North Queensland farmers fight Mexican lime import

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
September 24 2023 - 8:00am
Mutchilba lime and mango farmer Karen Muccignat says farmers cannot compete with the Mexican lime import to Australia. Photo supplied.
North Queensland lime growers fear for the future of their farms, stating they "cannot compete" with the federal governments decision to import limes from the largest producer in the world.

