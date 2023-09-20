Queensland Country Life
Heifers harder to shift as females hit market

By Helen Walker
Updated September 20 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:41pm
John York, Taunton, Roma with Steven Goodhew and a line of 60 Santa Gertrudis and Simmental cross steers. Picture: Supplied
One vendor who was happy with his results at Tuesday's Roma store sale was local cattleman John York of Taunton, who sold a line of 60 Santa Gertrudis and Simmental cross vendor bred feeder steers.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

