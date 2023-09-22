Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Roma discusses wind farm pros and cons at public meeting

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 22 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All chairs were taken at the community forum in Roma. Picture: Sally Gall
All chairs were taken at the community forum in Roma. Picture: Sally Gall

None of Roma's experience gathered as one of Queensland's oldest resource communities is likely to help as it grapples with the oncoming march of renewable resources.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.