WA Droughtmaster stud breeder's 9344 km round trip to secure bull at Droughtmaster National Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 22 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:02am
The $45,000 Locarno Rubic with buyer Ken Mutton, who travelled all the way from Western Australia to secure him. Picture: Ben Harden
The leading genetics on offer at the Droughtmaster National Sale was worth the 9254 kilometre round trip for one Western Australian stud breeder.

