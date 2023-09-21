The leading genetics on offer at the Droughtmaster National Sale was worth the 9254 kilometre round trip for one Western Australian stud breeder.
Ken and Shelly Mutton, Fieldhouse Droughtmaster Stud, WA, run about 500-600 breeders across their two properties, Field House and Summer Green.
The Muttons purchased one bull on day two of this year's national sale held at CQLX Gracemere, paying $45,000 to secure Locarno Rubic, offered by the Locarno Droughtmaster stud.
The 23-month-old polled horned bull was sired by Locarno Kracker and out of Locarno Julie.
Mr Mutton said they were keen to get Locarno Rubic home to join with 40 of their Droughtmaster breeder cows.
"There's not many Droughtmaster studs in WA and I just find that there is better genetics in Queensland," he said.
The Muttons have been travelling to Queensland to purchase bulls since 1994, when Mr Mutton first established the stud, and while they don't attend every year, they try to get to the sale most years. "When I'm at a sale looking for bulls, I'm looking for that extra length and thickness of them, but they also have to have tidy sheaths," Mr Mutton said.
The Muttons offload 115 Droughtmaster bulls, particularly to pastoral stations, each year at their annual on-property bull sale at Summer Green near Jurien Bay, WA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.