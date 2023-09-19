Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Monto graziers looking to cut production costs through soil and pasture improvement

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
September 20 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monto grazier Graham McInnes and John Moor of Growmoor Biological. Picture: Judith Maizey
Monto grazier Graham McInnes and John Moor of Growmoor Biological. Picture: Judith Maizey

A group of beef producers in the Monto area are looking to improve their pasture and soils as one way to reduce their input costs, particularly in light of lower cattle prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.