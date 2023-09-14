In another terrific display of confidence in the physical product on offer, today's annual Glenlands Droughtmaster Sale, Bouldercombe saw the record for a Droughtmaster bull broken twice within minutes of one another.
The fixture conducted by the Childs families, Glenlands stud, Bouldercombe, saw yet another complete clearance of the 196 bulls for an average of $22,459 resulting in a $4.402M gross.
First to break the previous record mark of $230,000 set at the 2022 Glenlands Sale was the 21-month-old, Glenlands D Empire State.
Weighing 840 kilograms, the youngster posted a daily gain of 1.27kg per day, scanned 8mm and 6mm, respectively for P8 and rib fat and 151 square centimeters for eye muscle area.
The bull was offered in a three-quarter share full possession arrangement sold to Gray and Liz O'Neill, Nyanda, Rolleston for $240,000.
Moments later the bar was lifted to a new level of $320,000 when Glenlands D Everest was knocked down to a partnership involving overseas interests, Considerata South Africa and the Samari stud, Hughenden.
At 21-months the bull weighed 934 kilograms, posted a daily gain of 1.41kg per day, scanned 13mm and 9mm, respectively for P8 and rib fat and 150 square centimeters for eye muscle area.
Both bulls were sold by Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D stud, Theodore with the losing bidders on both bulls being Richard and Robyn Simmons, Avon Downs, Clermont.
Strong, consistent and sustained demand from both seedstock and commercial operations from Western Australia and right across Queensland contributed to the result which saw a reduction in average values of $2241 per head as compared to the record breaking 2022 result.
Kicking off proceedings were 19 feature bulls that averaged a staggering $70,605.
Throughout the sale buyers demonstrated their confidence in the offering with eight bulls selling for sums of $100,000 or more.
Agents conducting the sale were Hourn and Bishop Qld, Grant Daniel and Long, Hoch and Wilkinson and simulcast on Elite Livestock Auctions.
