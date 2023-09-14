Queensland Country Life
Glenlands Droughtmasters break breed record twice at 2023 sale

By Kent Ward
September 14 2023 - 9:00pm
Breed record breaking Droughtmaster$320,000 bull, Glenlands D Everest (P) (IVF) (AI) that sold to a partnership of international interests, Considerata South Africa and Samari stud, Hughenden. Picture: Kent Ward
In another terrific display of confidence in the physical product on offer, today's annual Glenlands Droughtmaster Sale, Bouldercombe saw the record for a Droughtmaster bull broken twice within minutes of one another.

