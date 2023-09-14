Just 16 hours after breaking a national female breed record, Glenlands Droughtmasters have broken their own national bull record, not once, but twice.
Setting the new benchmark at an outstanding $320,000, was brother to the record setting female, lot 11, Glenlands D Everest, a 21-month-old son of the notable Rondel Whiskey, and Glenlands D Bells 'N' Whistles.
He was purchased by a syndicate of Considerata, South Africa, and Samari Droughtmasters, Hughenden.
The record breaker weighed in at 934 kilograms, with an EMA of 250 square centimetres, IMF of 5.3 per cent, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 9 millimetres, respectively.
Earlier in the sale, lot 4, Glenlands D Empire State, was sold for a whopping $240,000 to the O'Neill family of Nyanda Pastoral, Rolleston.
Also a 21-month-old son of Rondel Whiskey, out of Glenlands D Tulip, he weighed in at 840 kilograms, with an EMA of 151 square centimetres, IMF of 3.7 per cent, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 8 and 6 millimetres, respectively.
Everest and Empire State surpassed the previous $230,000 record set by stablemate Glenlands J Dampier at last year's sale.
The 2023 sale was off to a cracking start with lot 1, Glenlands D Elwood, a 15-month-old son of Oasis Triple Eight, out of Glenlands D 2453, selling to Angus Deane, Corfield, for $140,000.
The 19 feature bulls sold for a total of $1,341,500, averaging $70,605.
More to come.
