Greenshill Farming's coffee cup compost helps grow its sweet potato crops

Updated September 22 2023 - 8:24am, first published 6:30am
Greensill Farming managing director Peter Greensill with Green Solutions Wide Bay general manager Nathan Freeman with a mound a compost. Picture supplied
Greensill Farming managing director Peter Greensill with Green Solutions Wide Bay general manager Nathan Freeman with a mound a compost. Picture supplied

One of Australia's largest producers of sweet potatoes, sugar cane and peanuts is helping reduce the number of single-use coffee cups ending up in landfill.

